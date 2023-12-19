Fort Wayne music teacher sentenced for child solicitation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A Fort Wayne music teacher with a long tenure was convicted on Monday of two felony counts of child solicitation as a result of an undercover sting operation conducted by the group “Bikers Against Predators.”

He received a 10-year prison sentence for each count, with the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in a total of 10 years of incarceration for Samra.

Samra acknowledged attempting to engage in a sexual encounter with an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old after online communication.

However, the purported minor turned out to be an adult member of the Bikers Against Predators group.

The group’s video documenting the meeting with Samra was presented as evidence during the court proceedings.