A Surplus Of Last Year’s Salt Means Big Savings For Northwest Ohio’s Snow Removal Sites.

DEFIANCE, Ohio. (WOWO) — According to Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter, they have 1,800 tons of salt available and only used 300 tons last year.

Each year, the county receives bids and uses the lowest bidder for a salt contract.

Schlatter said they use Cargill this year and have used either Cargill or Morton, 18 times in the last 20 years.

As of now, the weather reports indicate a very mild winter, at least through Christmas.

Jason Hoschak, of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Defiance County garage which covers all state and federal routes in Defiance County, notes that freezing rain events eat up the salt supply the most.