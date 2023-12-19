Fort Wayne man gets historic 154-year sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — On Monday, a judge in Allen Superior Court issued what could be among the lengthiest, if not the most extensive, sentences for child molestation in the county’s history.

Terrance Michael King, 35, was handed a 154-year prison sentence by Judge David Zent for five counts of child molestation and one count of being a repeat sexual offender.

The jury found King guilty on all charges last month. Court records indicate that Allen County prosecutors extended plea deals to him multiple times before the trial. Change of plea hearings were scheduled once in August and again in November.

The allegations, brought forth in August 2022, arose from statements by two children who reported to investigators that King had molested them, as detailed in documents from the Allen Superior Court.