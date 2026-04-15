Fort Wayne Police Open New Downtown District To Improve Response And Visibility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — City leaders and law enforcement officials gathered Wednesday to announce the opening of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s new Downtown District, a move aimed at strengthening public safety and police presence in the heart of the city.

Mayor Sharon Tucker, and Police Chief PJ Smith spoke during a press conference at the Downtown District Outpost. The new facility will serve as a base of operations for officers assigned specifically to downtown Fort Wayne.

The Downtown District has been in development for more than two years, reflecting ongoing efforts by city leaders and the police department to adapt to the area’s growth and evolving public safety needs.

Leaders say the initiative represents a continued investment in keeping downtown Fort Wayne safe, accessible, and welcoming for residents, businesses, and visitors.