October 13, 2025
Fort Wayne Zoo Mourns Loss Of Animal Ambassador

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its longtime animal ambassadors.

On Sunday, zoo officials announced the passing of Naya, a 15-year-old dingo who had been a cherished part of the zoo’s Australian Adventure since 2010.

Described as a “treasured” member of the zoo community, Naya played a key role in educating visitors about her species and inspiring wildlife conservation efforts.

In 2012, Naya made zoo history when she and her mate, Mattie, welcomed the second-ever dingo litter born at the Fort Wayne Zoo

