FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) –Indiana Medicaid is getting sued after a Family and Social Services Administration shortfall that caused them to cut a program that provides care to disabled children.

This suit was filed on behalf of two families, upset that attendant care would no longer be reimbursed, which the families worry will put their children at a greater risk for being placed in institutionalized care.

Families have lobbied for months to reinstate that benefit.