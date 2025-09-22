September 22, 2025
FW Google Data Center To Potentially Add 179 More Generators

by David Scheie0
(photo supplied/ Google.com)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Google’s Fort Wayne data center is looking to ramp up its backup power with a big request.

The company is looking to install 179 new diesel generators, nearly five times the current number.

The proposal, filed by Hatchworks LLC, is raising eyebrows from environmental advocates like the Citizens Action Coalition, who argue the expansion could worsen air quality and increase emissions.

The application also calls for more on-site diesel fuel storage, and if approved, it would make the center one of the largest generator sites in the region.

No decision has been made yet.

