FW Man Gets 15 Years For Drugs And Guns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 30 year old Fort Wayne Man will spend the next 15 years in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of Fentanyl and possessing a firearm related to a drug trafficking crime.

Officials say he was arrested in 2023 after selling about 6500 fentanyl pills to undercover law enforcement in an apartment parking lot in downtown Fort Wayne.

Police found another 400 plus grams in his apartment ready for sale along with a handgun and high powered rifle.