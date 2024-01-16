FWFD Battling Large Fire At Old Valspar Paint Factory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A building on Jacobs Avenue in Fort Waynecontinues to be ablaze Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the old Valspar paint factory near Wells Street and State Blvd, Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on the reports of a fire.

Once on scene they found smoke bellowing from the second floor. Officials said that due to previous fires at that location that it was unsafe for entry.

Firefighters had tried to put out the flames from the outside but thanks to the severe cold, faced problems with the fire hydrants.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, no cause has been determined and crews are expected to remain on scene until the fire is out.

As of 9:30 a.m. this morning, the fire was still roaring throughout much of the building.