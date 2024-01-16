Woman in critical condition from U.S. 30 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash east of Fort Wayne.

A serious two-vehicle crash occurred at U.S. 30 East and Webster Road around 12:49 P.M. today. Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to find a pickup truck and a semi-tractor trailer involved in a collision. The pickup truck, attempting to cross eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, pulled in front of the oncoming semi, resulting in a severe impact.

The pickup truck driver, an adult female, was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The adult male driver of the semi emerged from the crash unharmed.

The incident is currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the exact circumstances leading to the collision. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.