Deadline Approaching To Apply For Governor Holcomb’s Fellowship Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb is urging interested Hoosiers to apply for the prestigious 2024-2025 Governor’s Fellowship which is highly selective and provides a unique experience in Indiana state government by placing fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

The program is open to college graduates who receive their bachelor’s degrees in either summer or fall of 2023 or spring of 2024. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government. The application and all supporting materials must be postmarked or submitted via email by January 31, 2024.

The application and submission guidelines can be found online here.