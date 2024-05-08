May 8, 2024
Local News

FWFD Firefighter Injured in House Fire

by Heather Starr0
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A firefighter sustained minor injuries from a house fire in northwest Fort Wayne Tuesday afternoon.

It started just after 6:30 P.M. when the Fort Wayne Fire Department went to a house fire on Lincolndale Avenue.  After arriving, fire crews found fire coming from the front door and windows. Firefighters had the fire under control in around 15 minutes.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.  The vacant home sustained heavy fire, water, and smoke damage.

The fire remains under investigation.

