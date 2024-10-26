FWFD, FWPD hold free Halloween Bash at Safety Village

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments invite the community to their free Safety Village Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. at 1270 South Phoenix Parkway.

The departments have teamed up with several sponsors, including the City of Fort Wayne, in order to provide a safe place for parents to bring their children for trick or treating along a Zombie Walk, dancing to spooky music with the Village People, games, prizes and a train ride through the not-so-scary graveyard. There will be a free hot dog, popcorn and water for each person too—while supply lasts.

The FWPD will have a drone on site and a K9 attending this year, and the FWFD will have trucks on display. Plenty of parking will be available across the street at the Public Safety Academy. Pets are not allowed.