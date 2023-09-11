September 11, 2023
Gas Prices Up Once Again In The Past Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Just ahead of the official turn to fall, gas prices are up again across Fort Wayne.  The latest report from GasBuddy shows that average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne are up 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.39/gallon while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.25/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79/gallon while the national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.42 per gallon.

