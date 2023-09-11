Local Organization Speaks On Changes They Wish To See At Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An organization against the new Allen County Jail shared their building plans with the community over the weekend. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, the local organization held a town hall meeting at the old International Harvester facility to share their plans to help fix the county’s existing jail problems on Saturday. The International Harvester facility on Meyer Road was one of the proposed sites for the proposed jail, but funding was shot down by County Council. The group gathered to share their plans to help fix the county’s existing jail problems on Saturday.

The group known as “Help Not Handcuffs” along with residents shared what they would like to see done with the jail, which include:

+Finish floors 4 to 6 in the current Allen County Jail.

+Turn the annex building into a mental health facility

+Build an additional two-story pod structure in the current jail parking lot.

In addition, the group would like the county to do an independent engineering study to see if this plan will work. The organization states their plan will add 616 beds and only cost 145 million dollars.

The group is planning on holding a rally on Wednesday, September 20th from 4:30 to 6 p.m. outside Citizen Square. Following the rally Allen County Council will hold a public hearing inside Citizen Square at 7 P.M.