IDOE Honors Schools and Teachers In Educational Excellence Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Dozens of schools and educators were recognized Friday at the Indiana Department of Education’s second Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala. According to Inside Indiana Business, nearly $5 million in grants were awarded to schools and districts that promote educational excellence. The department recognized schools, districts and individual instructors who excel in teaching STEM subjects, improving literacy, working with English language learners and more.

The state’s 2023 Teacher of the Year and 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient were also honored. School districts were awarded grants of up to $250,000 for strength in several categories and honored teachers were each awarded $2,500.

Those honored locally include:

Excellence in Learning and Learning Award

+Bluffton-Harrison MSD: $250,000Excellence in Community Collaboration

+East Allen University High School, East Allen County Schools: $83,050

+Amp Lab at Electric Works, Fort Wayne Community Schools: $107,250

Promising Educator Excellence Award

+Brandon Porter, Fine Arts Magnet Resource, Fort Wayne Community Schools