GivingTuesday back for its 10th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A global generosity movement, now in its 10th anniversary year, is this Tuesday.

The day is called GivingTuesday, where people worldwide are being encouraged to donate and serve.

Last year, in just a 24 hour period, giving in the United States alone totaled $3.1 billion — a 15% increase compared to GivingTuesday 2021.

37 million adults in the U.S. participated in some way.

The GivingTuesday website says they’re now a year-round movement involving more than 85 countries.

One way to participate is by donating to this year’s Penny Pitch recipient.

Text “Penny” to 4-6-8-6-2 to learn more.