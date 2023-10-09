October 9, 2023
National News

GM Announces Nearly 200 Additional Layoffs Due To UAW Strike

by WOWO News0
United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a Stellantis factory Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Detroit. UAW President Shawn Fain told reporters that bargaining on a new contract is not going well between the UAW and Detroit's three automakers. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)

DETROIT (WOWO) – General Motors on Monday said it was laying off nearly 200 additional workers due to the United Auto Workers strike, adding a sixth impacted plant.

The Detroit automaker last week said about 2,100 workers had been impacted by the strike of two of its assembly plants in Missouri and Michigan and 18 parts distribution centers.

GM on Monday said about 2,300 workers are now impacted, including 70 layoffs at its Lansing, Michigan stamping plant. This also includes around 70 additional layoffs at a Toledo, Ohio plant.

GM said in a release that the laidoff workers are not expected to return until the strike is resolved.

