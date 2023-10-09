FW Parks Hosting Three Open Houses For Comprehensive Planning Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation will host three open houses this week for the public to see input provided for the 10-year Comprehensive Planning project.

Residents are being invited out provide input and interact with staff. The Open House events will be held at three different locations and at day and evening times in an effort to accommodate as many residents as possible.

Officials say the outcome of the plan will direct the park system planning for the next 10 years. It will also guide the parks department’s goals to provide leisure opportunities stewardship of our parks.

Public meetings were held in May followed by an online survey and interactive platform in August received. The feedback was robust and the project is now in the planning process.

That process is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2024.

Tuesday, October 10

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

David Hefner Pavilion, Franklin School Park

1903 St. Marys Ave.

Wednesday, October 11

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sears Pavilion, Indian Village Park

1701 Bluffton Rd.

Wednesday, October 11

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Franke Pond Pavilion, Franke Park

3411 Sherman Blvd.