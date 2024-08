FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after a house fire on Cook Road.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 1600 block of Cook Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in the driveway, who had apparently been removed from the home by a bystander.

Crews rendered aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person evacuated the home.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes.