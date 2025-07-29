How to Stay Safe in the Heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Dangerously high temperatures continue to impact much of the Midwest, including our region. The American Red Cross of the Indiana Region urges everyone to take three critical actions to stay safe:

Stay hydrated by drinking a cup of water every 20 minutes, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Avoid sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic drinks. Stay cool by spending time in air-conditioned places. If your home is too hot, go to a mall, library, or cooling center. Stay connected by checking on others and asking for help if you need it. Make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade.

Knowing how to protect yourself and your loved ones from extreme heat can save lives. The Red Cross recommends checking on friends and neighbors, especially older adults, people with chronic health conditions, outdoor workers, and athletes. You could make all the difference by sending a text, making a call, or knocking on their door.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO Remind everyone to drink water, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Aim for a cup of water every hour and encourage people to avoid sugary, caffeinated, or alcoholic drinks. Babies should be breast-fed or bottle-fed often. Fewer wet diapers or darker urine can be signs of dehydration.

Encourage athletes and outdoor workers to take breaks in the shade. They should drink a cup of water — or a sports drink — every 20 minutes.

Help those without air conditioning find a safe place to go, like a mall, library, or cooling center. They can also take cool showers or baths to help cool off. Remind people to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes in light colors.

Never leave a child or pet alone inside a parked car, and make sure pets have access to fresh water and shade.

HEAT ILLNESS SIGNS Anyone can become ill during extreme heat if their body can’t cool down properly. It’s critical to act fast, as some types of heat illness can be deadly.

Heat cramps are signaled by heavy sweating and muscle pain. Take action by stopping what you’re doing, resting in a cool place, and drinking a cup of water — or a sports drink — every 20 minutes. If you feel sick to your stomach, pause drinking. Get medical help if cramps last more than two hours or if you have heart problems.

Heat exhaustion is signaled by heavy sweating, weakness, cool and clammy skin, muscle cramps, dizziness, fainting, nausea, or vomiting. Take action by stopping what you’re doing, resting in a cool place, and drinking a cup of water — or a sports drink — every 20 minutes. Loosen your clothes and place a cool, wet cloth on your body. Get medical help if you’re vomiting, don’t feel better in an hour, or if you have heart or kidney problems.

Heat stroke is a deadly condition signaled by high body temperature, rapid heartbeat, confusion, headache, dizziness, fainting, nausea or vomiting. Call 911. Move to a cooler place, remove extra clothing, and use a wet cloth or a cool bath to cool down. If possible, sip a sports drink or water.

IF THE POWER GOES OUT. When a heat wave and a power outage happen at the same time, it can be even more dangerous. Stay in air conditioning either at home or at a mall, library, or cooling center. Keep an ice-filled cooler stocked with food, water, and medicine, so that they don’t spoil. More information is available here.

Finally, download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed, and the free Emergency app for real-time weather alerts and heat safety information. Content is available in English and Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector. Find both apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.