Huntertown pizza joint temporarily closed as owner faces drug charges

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) – Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ, located off Lima Road in Huntertown, is temporarily closed following the arrest of its 41-year-old owner, Robert D. Sills of Kendallville. Sills is facing a slew of charges related to drug possession and maintaining a common nuisance, according to court records.

The temporary closure was announced through a notice posted on the business’ website. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, Sills’ arrest was linked to a series of incidents, beginning with a traffic stop on June 14. During the stop, police found over 14 grams of methamphetamine in Sills’ vehicle. Further compounding the charges, Sills was driving with a suspended license, earning him the additional charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.

The legal troubles continued for Sills on August 16 when police responded to a disturbance call at his residence in Kendallville. Officers, upon arrival, detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the garage where two men were reportedly engaged in a heated exchange. Subsequent investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant, revealing various items of paraphernalia, over 8 grams of marijuana, and at least 3 grams of meth.

According to court documents, when confronted about the marijuana discovery, Sills reportedly stated, “I smoke some weed, man.”

As of now, Robert D. Sills is facing multiple charges, including two counts of possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.