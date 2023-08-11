Huntington Man Sentenced To Almost 20 Years In Prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 54-year-old Stephen Pax of Huntington, Indiana was sentenced Thursday to 230 months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of material involving the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to court documents, Pax was sentenced to 212 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. The Court also revoked Pax’s supervised release on his prior conviction for distribution of child sexual abuse material and sentenced him to an additional 18 months in prison.

The Court ordered these sentences to be served consecutively for a total term of 230 months. Court documents indicate that from about February 2020, through February 2021, Pax knowingly distributed child sexual abuse materials using a means of interstate commerce.