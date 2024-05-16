A Man Is Behind Bars After Allegedly Assaulting A 12-Year-Old Girl With Autism

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, 26-year-old Sheldon Shearer was taken into custody on Monday, May 13th on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14.

Documents say in August of 2023, Shearer restrained a 12-year-old at Child’s Play Plus, a local child-care facility, in a cradle hold with her hands in front of her.

After a struggle, he fell down on top of the girl.

Employees told police they noticed signs of intoxication on Shearer.

The FWPD says Shearer has since been fired and banned from Child’s Play Plus child-care facility.