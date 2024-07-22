Chicago man arrested after high-speed chase in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – An Illinois man faces criminal charges in Whitley County after leading officers from multiple agencies on a high-speed chase Sunday.

The pursuit ran from rural Columbia City to downtown Fort Wayne and ended with the driver, 44-year-old Jeffrey Price, in custody.

The pursuit began around 8:45 Sunday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to stop a black Nissan Rogue for an alleged speeding violation on US 30 near County Road 400 West in Whitley County.

When the trooper attempted to initiate the traffic stop, the driver sped off at high speed. The Nissan sped eastbound on US 30 through Columbia City at over 95 mph and disregarded red light signals at multiple intersections.

Columbia City police officers initially attempted to de-escalate the pursuit by deploying StopSticks at the intersections of State Roads 9 and 205. Both attempts were unsuccessful. The pursuit continued east on US 30 through Whitley County and into Allen County at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Allen County Sheriff’s officers would attempt StopSticks in the area of West County Line Road, again missing the mark. As the pursuit neared Fort Wayne city limits around 9 a.m., State Police command ordered all involved troopers to terminate their pursuit.

After a lengthy pursuit through the west-central and downtown streets of Fort Wayne, the vehicle was successfully stopped after several StopStick deployments by FWPD. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by FWPD officers around 9:15 a.m.

Price, of Chicago was checked at the scene by paramedics prior to being transported to an area hospital for another medical clearance. Once cleared for incarceration, FWPD turned Price over to the custody of the state trooper originating the pursuit.

ISP transported Price back to Whitley County where he was then booked into custody at the Whitley County jail on related charges.

Charges: Resisting Law Enforcement, a level 6 felony

Reckless Driving, Misdemeanor

Driving While Suspended, Misdemeanor

Multiple traffic related infractions