Indiana Blackout License Plate Sales Surpass 40,000

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today that sales of the state’s new Blackout license plate have exceeded 40,000, generating more than $1.3 million in revenue to reinvest in improving services for Hoosiers.

The Blackout plate, which features a sleek all-black background with contrasting white text, has quickly become a favorite among Indiana drivers. Nearly 22,000 plates were sold within the first month of its release, outperforming similar specialty plate launches in other states.

“This is an excellent example of our state agencies finding creative, entrepreneurial ways to provide value to Hoosiers while generating revenue to better serve them,” said Governor Mike Braun. “I applaud the BMV’s efforts and look forward to seeing how the funds from these sales are used to make the BMV a better, more convenient one-stop shop for Hoosiers.”

The success of the new plate supports Governor Braun’s Executive Order 25-41, which prioritizes modernization and efficiency across state agencies. A portion of the funds from Blackout plate sales will go toward enhancing the BMV’s digital tools, expanding self-service options, and streamlining transactions.

“This new Blackout plate is a win-win for Hoosiers,” said BMV Commissioner Kevin Garvey. “Hoosiers have a stylish new plate that they are very excited about and, as an added bonus, the revenue generated from their purchase is going right back into improving future BMV experiences—not only for themselves but for all Hoosiers.”

Each Blackout plate comes with a $45 fee, with $34 from each sale going directly to the BMV for service improvements. Standard vehicle registration fees still apply.

Drivers who wish to switch to the Blackout design before their current plate expires can do so by visiting a local BMV branch and paying a $9.50 replacement fee.

The BMV says these funds will play a critical role in their broader effort to create a faster, easier, and more reliable customer experience for Indiana residents.