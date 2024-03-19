Indiana Governor Signs Bill Granting Power to Dismiss Public Access Counselor

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed into law a contentious bill, HEA 1338, allowing him to terminate the state’s public access counselor, who is responsible for issuing opinions on the release of public records by government agencies.

This move has triggered criticism, with opponents expressing worries about potential interference in decisions regarding government transparency.

Governor Holcomb defended the bill, stating its aim to address disorderly conduct in public meetings. According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, Holcomb stated that the new law aims to empower local government entities to manage disruptive behavior during public gatherings effectively.

In a statement addressing concerns about the provisions affecting the Office of Public Access Counselor, Governor Holcomb highlighted that judicial review of the office’s decisions remains unchanged. He also underscored that future appointments to the position would still fall under the governor’s jurisdiction.

However, critics argue that granting the governor authority to dismiss the public access counselor could compromise the office’s independence and impartiality.