WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The dirtbike lost control on a wet road and slid in front of a car, causing the 17-year-old rider, to be fatally hit by the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the ATV driven by 19-year-old Lillyian Smith veered off the road, hitting a utility pole, resulting in her ejection and death.

Police say both teenagers were wearing helmets at the time of the accident.