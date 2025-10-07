Indiana House Republicans Now Accepting Applications For 2026 Legislative Internships

STATEHOUSE, (WOWO) — College students and recent graduates looking to gain real-world experience in state government can now apply for paid internships with the Indiana House of Representatives for the upcoming 2026 legislative session

These paid, full-time internships are open to college students, recent graduates and students in graduate and law school. State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) said the internship is an opportunity to gain practical knowledge of state government through active participation in the legislative process.

“Many students land their first job thanks to the connections made through this internship,” Carbaugh said. “This program is designed to help young professionals sharpen their skills, strengthen their resumes and stand out as they begin their careers.”

State Rep. Dave Heine (R-Fort Wayne) said interns will work in the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis full time Monday through Friday during the legislative session, which starts in January and concludes in March.

“Many young Hoosiers kickstarted their careers through Statehouse internships,” Heine said. “The House Republican Internship Program offers a unique learning experience with opportunities tailored to fit a wide range of interests and skill sets.”

Positions are available in legislative operations, policy and communications.

State Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) said interns will be paired with a staff member to work directly with an assigned group of state representatives. During this spring semester internship, students will have opportunities to interact with state legislators, state agencies and private sector organizations, as well as participate in a weekly speaker series featuring Indiana civic leaders.

“As a lawmaker, I’m always excited to meet and work with the talented Hoosier students who intern at the Statehouse,” Judy said. “The legislative session offers an unmatched opportunity to build skills, connect with industry leaders and gain real-world experience before going into the workforce.”

“I look forward to seeing students from Allen County join the House Internship Program,” said State Rep. Bob Morris (R-Fort Wayne). “During session, interns will experience the dynamic environment of the Statehouse, work alongside state leaders and gain meaningful insight into the legislative process.”