February 5, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

Indiana State Police Launches New Program Designed For Individuals Interested In Pursuing A Career In Forensic Services.

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/Indiana State Police)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police Forensic Services Division is offering a Forensic Biology Internship Program for college students who are pursuing a career in forensic science. This is part of a broader effort to introduce students to forensic work and help develop future forensic professionals.

Crime Scene Investigator Internship:

The Indiana State Police (ISP) Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) Internship Program is an observational and experiential program designed for college students who are pursuing a career in forensic science. This opportunity provides a learning environment based on on-the-job experience while working closely with CSIs in all realms of investigations today. Interns will gain an understanding of the daily operational demands of the Indiana State Police CSI from both an administrative and field enforcement perspective.

Biology and Chemistry Internship:
The Indiana State Police Forensic Laboratory is also hiring a Biology and Chemistry intern (1 each). These internships are well-rounded observational and experiential programs designed for college students who are pursuing a career in forensic science. This opportunity provides a learning environment based on observations of real casework and sample processing while working closely with forensic scientists. You will learn about current industry standards and modern instruments used for testing. Interns will gain an understanding of the daily analytical and administrative demands of being a forensic scientist.
Applications for all 3 positions can be accessed at the below link. Applications are due Sunday, February 22, 2026 by 11:59 PM (EST).

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp

Related posts

“Shake-Up” at the Top in the Battle for State Fair’s Signature Dish

WOWO News

Nine Mayors Sign Rail Study Agreement

WOWO News

Fort Wayne company fined over fatal manhole incident

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.