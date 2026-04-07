Indiana State Police Report Thousands Of Commercial Vehicle Inspections In March 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) completed thousands of inspections and identified hundreds of violations during March 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to keep Indiana roadways safe.

CVED, which enforces both state and federal regulations on commercial motor vehicles, conducted 4,705 inspections between March 1 and March 31. As a result, 499 drivers and 579 vehicles were placed out of service due to safety or compliance issues.

Troopers also issued citations for 34 oversize violations and 174 overweight violations, reinforcing Indiana’s laws on proper vehicle dimensions and weight limits.

In addition to routine enforcement, CVED personnel participated in the March “M&M Blitz,” a nationwide effort tied to the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) and International Registration Plan (IRP). The initiative is designed to measure compliance levels before the end of a 90-day grace period that follows annual registration expirations on December 31.

During the blitz, officers checked 1,239 vehicles requiring IFTA or IRP credentials and identified multiple violations, including:

17 non-registered IFTA vehicles

81 cases of non-renewal or missing decals

16 drivers without IFTA licenses in possession

1 fraudulent, suspended, or revoked registration

39 IRP violations and 22 Unified Carrier Registration (UCR) violations

Inspectors also examined 76 trucks for dyed fuel compliance, issuing one violation.

Officials say March enforcement is typically considered a “soft enforcement” period, where most violations result in warnings rather than citations. Beginning April 1, stricter enforcement measures take effect, with another compliance blitz scheduled for May.

CVED’s work also includes safety audits, crash investigations, and oversight of Indiana’s annual school bus inspection program.

State officials say the enforcement efforts support broader public safety initiatives aimed at ensuring safe travel conditions across Indiana for both commercial drivers and the public.