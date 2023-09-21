Indiana State Senator Jack Sandlin Has Died

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – The Marion County Republic Party confirmed that Indiana Senator Jack Sandlin died on Wednesday.

Elected in 2016 to the State Senate, Sandlin represented District 36 on the south side of Indianapolis.

Sandlin served in the U.S. Army and spent 20 years as a police officer for Indianapolis Police Department and Southport Police Department.

He also spent time on the Indianapolis City-County Council from 2010 to 2016 before being elected to the Senate.

Sandlin was the recipient of the governor’s Distinguished Hoosier Award in 1993.

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta called Sandlin, ” A dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to advance the welfare of Hoosiers.”

Jack Sandlin leaves behind wife, Lydia, a daughter, and three grandchildren.