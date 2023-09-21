September 21, 2023
Auto Workers Strike Leading To Hoosier Layoffs

by Josh Williams0
(Heather Starr/WOWO News)

The Auto Workers strike is leading to layoffs in the Hoosier state.

On Thursday, Stellantis announced temporary layoffs are coming to their transmission plant in Kokomo.

Around 300 workers will be laid off at the plant in Kokomo.

As of now, no workers are striking in Indiana. Union boss Shawn Fain says they are prepared to expand the strike if the Big Three automakers do not come to the table with better terms for a new deal.

The layoffs in Kokomo are the latest out of the thousands already laid off at other General Motors and Ford plants.

