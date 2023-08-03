Indiana State Solicitor General Stepping Down

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s first and long-time solicitor general, Thomas M. Fisher, is leaving the Office of the Attorney General to take a job in the private sector. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s office made the announcement on Wednesday as Fisher is stepping down next month to join EdChoice, a nonpartisan group that advocates for school choice.

“Without question, Tom Fisher is one of the finest public servants you’ll ever meet,” Attorney General Rokita said. “On top of that, he has one of the sharpest legal minds of his generation. While we’re certainly sorry to see him go, we also look forward to cheering his success in his next chapter.”

Admitted to the Indiana bar in 1994, Fisher joined the AG’s office as a deputy attorney general in 2001. He was named the state’s first solicitor general in 2005, a role in which he oversaw litigation involving constitutional challenges and “other issues of vital interest to the state government.”

In the news release, he called his work as solicitor general “the professional honor of a lifetime.”