Tornado Confirmed Amid Storms Last Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Weather Service confirmed close to midnight Wednesday that another tornado touched down during the storms the area saw last weekend.

The report shows that an An EF-1 tornado was on the ground for a total of 3 minutes in south Churubusco near Eel River Golf Course and crossed into Northwest Allen County, eventually cutting across U.S. 33. Peak winds were estimated to reach 90 mph, with a path length just over two and a half miles.

The majority of damage from this brief tornado included downed trees, metal power poles bent, and in one case a bit of roof and siding damage to a rural home.