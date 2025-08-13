Indiana Tech Secures Nearly $1 Million to Expand Workforce Training Programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Tech is expanding its role in preparing Indiana’s workforce for high-demand careers with nearly $1 million in Workforce Ready Grant funding for 2025 — the sixth year in a row it has earned support from the state’s Next Level Jobs program.

The university is adding six new undergraduate certificates to its grant-approved lineup, bringing the total to 19. The new programs include Advanced Accounting, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics, Financial Services, Health Science, and Policing and Corrections.

The Workforce Ready Grant covers the full cost of tuition for eligible Hoosiers pursuing certificates in business, health sciences, information technology, manufacturing, and other in-demand sectors. Indiana Tech offers all of its certificate and degree programs online in a flexible format, with students completing one six-week course at a time to accelerate progress toward graduation.

“Our new Workforce Ready offerings reflect where the job market is headed—analytics, AI, financial services, allied health, and public safety,” said Dr. Steve Herendeen, senior vice president for strategic enrollment management. “With nearly $1 million in funding this year, we can help even more Indiana residents gain the skills employers need right now.”