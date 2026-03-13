Indianapolis to Pay $3.75 Million Settlement in Death of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO)— The city of Indianapolis has agreed to pay $3.75 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Herman Whitfield III.

Whitfield’s estate will receive the payment in three installments, with the full amount required to be paid by January 31, 2028.

Police were called to Whitfield’s home in April 2022 after his mother dialed 911 during a mental health crisis and requested an ambulance. Officers who responded used a Taser and restrained Whitfield while he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach.

During the encounter, Whitfield could be heard telling officers he could not breathe.

Whitfield was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner ruled the death a homicide, determining Whitfield died from cardiopulmonary arrest during the struggle with officers, according to WISH-TV.

The lawsuit named the city of Indianapolis and six Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers.

Terms of the agreement require the city to complete the $3.75 million payment to Whitfield’s estate by early 2028. Officials have not announced additional details about the settlement beyond the payment schedule.