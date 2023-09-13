September 13, 2023
Pat MillerPodcasts

Internships in the Indiana House

by Heather Starr0

Pat Miller talks with 81st District Representative of the Indiana House, Martin Carbaugh about Internships that are available in the Indiana House.

