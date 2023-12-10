December 11, 2023
Local News

Investigation Continues With Saturday Shooting on Fort Wayne’s Northwest Side

by Michael McIntyre0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Police are still investigating a weekend shooting on Fort Wayne’s Northwest Side.  Saturday just before 3 P.M. Police were called on several reports of shots being fired in the area of 3017 W Coliseum Blvd.  When police arrived, they found an adult, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital in “critical condition, imminent death.”

The incident remains under and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

Related posts

Tentative agreement reached to move Electric Works forward

Caleb Hatch

Fidget spinners named among possible summer hazards for kids

AP News

Mayor Henry announces plan on public safety and racial justice

Caleb Hatch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.