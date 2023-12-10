Investigation Continues With Saturday Shooting on Fort Wayne’s Northwest Side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are still investigating a weekend shooting on Fort Wayne’s Northwest Side. Saturday just before 3 P.M. Police were called on several reports of shots being fired in the area of 3017 W Coliseum Blvd. When police arrived, they found an adult, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds who was quickly transported to a nearby hospital in “critical condition, imminent death.”

The incident remains under and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.