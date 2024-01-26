Investigation launched after death of juvenile

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An investigation is underway after the death of a juvenile early Friday morning.

Just after 2 A.M., the Fort Wayne Police Department rushed to the 4700 block of Holten Avenue following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive juvenile at a residence.

Despite immediate medical attention, the juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are leading the investigation. Details regarding the nature of the shooting or any potential suspects remain undisclosed as authorities delve deeper into the case.