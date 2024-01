FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A longtime federal fudge from Fort Wayne died on Sunday.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that 85-year-old William Lee was the first district judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Lee was a North Side High School and Yale University graduate. He also attended law school at the University of Chicago.

In 1963, Lee began his six-year run as a deputy prosecutor for the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lee also served as a United States Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana and member of the Board of Trustees for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, and his son, Mark. He is survived by his children, Catherine and Richard.