March 13, 2026
Indiana News

IPS Budget Plan

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools provided an update on the school system’s budget situation.

In a video message sent out to families on Thursday, IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson said public schools throughout the state, including IPS, are losing millions of dollars due in part to changes in state and federal funding policies and declines in enrollment. She announced that there will be a $7 million funding reduction for IPS in the 2026-27 school year.

“In IPS, even as we pursue the successful passage of an operating referendum this November, we also anticipate the need to significantly reduce our spending over the next two years,” Dr. Johnson said.

The district’s 2018 referendum funding expires this year. Johnson said they will continue to share updates in the coming months as they evaluate other budget strategies and consider proposing an operating referendum in the fall.

“We’ve started by more accurately aligning school budgets to the current enrollment at each school,” said Dr. Johnson.

Superintendent Johnson also told families that they will be notified by the principals if significant changes are planned for their respective schools.

“Our overall goal remains simple: A stable, sustainable IPS where every student can thrive for years to come,” Dr. Johnson finished with.

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