‘Israel Will Not Be Bombing Lebanon Any Longer,’ Trump Says

(FOX NEWS) — President Donald Trump said Friday in the middle of a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that “Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer.”

Trump wrote on Truth Social that “the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner.”

“Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer,” Trump added. “They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!”

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz had said earlier Friday that the IDF’s mission against Hezbollah in Lebanon has “not yet been completed,” despite the ongoing ceasefire.