IURC Holds Listening Sessions

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO) – One of three northeast Indiana listening sessions organized by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission was held Saturday in Syracuse, Indiana.
The tour follows an investigative inquiry into rising utility costs and aims to address energy affordability through both short and long-term solutions.
Residents gathered at Syracuse Town Hall to share concerns directly with commissioners. Chairman Andy Zay says the panel has heard from thousands of Hoosiers struggling to pay bills.
Additional sessions will continue statewide through April, with feedback helping determine possible next steps, including formal or informal regulatory actions by the Commission.
Additional listening sessions will follow the below schedule:
- Wednesday, April 1 – Elkhart Co. Fairgrounds – Community Center (17746-D County Rd 34, Goshen)
- Thursday, April 2 – Columbus City Hall – Cal Brand Meeting Room (123 Washington St, Columbus)
- Monday, April 6 – New Haven Community Center (7500 SR 930 E, Fort Wayne)
- Tuesday, April 7 – Old National Events Plaza – Exhibit Hall B (715 Locust St, Evansville) – Central
- Thursday, April 9 – Noblesville City Hall – Council Chambers (16 S 10th St, Noblesville)
- Monday, April 13 – Gary Public Library – Roma K. Ivey Community Room (220 W 5th Ave, Gary) – 5:30p.m. 7:30 p.m. Central
- Monday, April 20 – Ivy Tech Conference Center – Ballroom 212 (2820 N Meridian St, Indianapolis)
- Wednesday, April 22 – Terre Haute City Hall – City Courtroom (17 Harding Ave, Terre Haute)