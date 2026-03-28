IURC Holds Listening Sessions

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WOWO) – One of three northeast Indiana listening sessions organized by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission was held Saturday in Syracuse, Indiana.

The tour follows an investigative inquiry into rising utility costs and aims to address energy affordability through both short and long-term solutions.

Residents gathered at Syracuse Town Hall to share concerns directly with commissioners. Chairman Andy Zay says the panel has heard from thousands of Hoosiers struggling to pay bills.

Additional sessions will continue statewide through April, with feedback helping determine possible next steps, including formal or informal regulatory actions by the Commission.

Additional listening sessions will follow the below schedule: