Jay County HS students may return Monday after tornado

PORTLAND, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Jay County Jr/Sr High School took some serious damage from a tornado that hit the county late Sunday night.

Two tornadoes hit parts of the county as well as parts of Randolph County that night as part of a storm system that produced three tornadoes overall. There was also a landspout tornado that hit Delaware County.

School has been closed all week for Jay County Schools and students have been e-learning at home for the time being. The goal for Superintendent Jeremy Gulley is to have students back at school by Monday.

“Thank goodness no one was hurt or injured. So, we’re not going to funerals today,” he told WISH-TV. “We’re planning on getting our school back, and that’s a big difference.”

An air conditioning unit was torn off the roof and thrown to the ground, parts of the roof are missing, and power has only been partially restored to the building. There is also significant water damage to clean up as the dilapidated roof has not been able to keep subsequent rain showers out.

Gulley has every confidence in the workers they’re hired to fix the roof.

“What were seeing today is folks working on the roof, you know, like our own homes. We’ve got to get the roofs secure,” Gulley said. “There’s big holes up there where the tornado did so much damage.”

Though he plans to have students back in person by Monday, he said the school district will need several months to fully repair the damage. Still, through all the damage and debris scattered about the school ground, Gulley said they will not let it hamper what is a big week for the high school.

“Homecoming is happening,” he said. “We’re having Homecoming parade. Were going to have Homecoming Night. These things will still happen.”

Jay County will be squaring off with Woodlan this Friday for their annual Homecoming game.