FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance is coming to Fort Wayne next week.

Although details are very limited, Vance will make an appearance on Wednesday evening in the Summit City.

A $1,000 gift to Trump’s fundraising committee is required for entry to the reception.

An RSVP form can be found here. The event’s location will be disclosed only to those who RSVP.