November 24, 2025
AP

Judge Dismisses Cases Against Comey And James, Says Prosecutor Was Illegally Appointed

by AP News0
"FBI Director Speaks on Civil Rights and Law Enforcement at Conference" by fbi, CC BY-SA 2.0

(AP) — A federal judge on Monday dismissed the criminal cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James, concluding that the prosecutor who brought the charges at President Donald Trump’s urging was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.

The rulings from U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie amount to a stunning rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to target Trump’s political opponents as well as its legal maneuvering to hastily install a loyalist prosecutor willing to file the cases.

The orders make Lindsey Halligan the latest Trump administration prosecutor to be disqualified because of the manner in which they were appointed.

The objection to Halligan’s appointment was just one part of a multipronged assault on the indictments, which included arguments that the cases were vindictive.

Related posts

Indiana Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Police With a Baton and Makeshift Weapons During Capitol Riot

AP News

GOP hopefuls Messer, Braun file for Indiana’s US Senate race

AP News

Indiana GOP Lawmakers Hold Off Most Hard-Right Challengers

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.