LaGrange Man Served Additional Child Molesting Warrant While in Jail

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A LaGrange man already incarcerated on a separate allegation is now facing an additional Level 1 felony child molesting charge following an investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued February 23, 2026, for 37-year-old Zachary Ryan Wolf, charging him with one count of Level 1 felony child molesting. The charge stems from an investigation into allegations that Wolf engaged in sexual conduct with a female victim under the age of 14.

Investigators allege the incident occurred in 2022 at a residence in the 1000 block of South County Road 445 West in rural Pleasant Township in Steuben County.

The warrant was served just before 3 p.m. at the Steuben County Jail, where Wolf is currently being held on an unrelated child molesting allegation in lieu of a $100,000.00 bond. Officials said Wolf will be held without bond on the new charge pending his initial court appearance.

The Auburn Police Department assisted in the investigation.