LaGRANGE, Ind. (WOWO) – A LaGrange woman has been arrested and charged with child molesting.

29-year-old Hannah Mullett is accused of the Level 1 felony following a tip from the FBI. LaGrange County Sheriff’s detectives and investigators with the Department of Child Services conducted an investigation last week at her home.

A police report indicates the victim is under 12 years old.

This case is still under investigation.