FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The FWPD says paramedics were called to a private pool on the city’s northeast side Thursday afternoon on reports of a drowning.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, first responders were called to the Glenaqua Swim Club, near Reed Road and Vance Avenue, around 1 p.m.

FWPD dispatch confirms one person was transported to an area hospital but could not advise their condition.